Microsoft fixes major PowerToys stability bugs for Windows 10, .NET 9, Advanced Paste

Earlier this week, PowerToys released its new update, version 0.87.0, with new features related to Advanced Paste, added support for New+ on Windows 10, fixed some important bugs, and more.

Earlier today, Microsoft released an update to the popular customization tool which fixes some major bugs and issues. The company had deemed these issues as "important" in regards to the application's stability since these were being frequently reported by users.

In total the new update deploys three fixes that resolve problems related t﻿o PowerToys' Run on Windows 10, and a couple of crash fixes related to Advanced Paste and .NET 9.

The full changelog is given below:

This is a patch release to fix issues in v0.87.0 we deemed important for stability based on incoming rates. Highlights #36391 - Fixed an issue causing PowerToys Run to not have borders on Windows 10.

#36417 - Fixed a crash when using the PowerToys Run OneNote plugin caused by the .NET 9 upgrade.

#36428 - Fixed a crash when cleaning out Advanced Paste resources on exit.

You can download the update, version 0.87.1, from its official GitHub repo here or from the Microsoft Store.