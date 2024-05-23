Dev Home 0.14 Preview is out with integrated PowerToys tools, Quickstart Playground and more

Microsoft has released a new version of the Dev Home app, which is a set of developer-focused utilities for Windows 10 and 11 users. The latest version, 0.14 Preview, adds some of the things Microsoft announced at Build 2024. They include integrated PowerToys modules and a new AI-based Quickstart Playground feature for creating new development projects with AI.

Here is the changelog:

Welcome to version 0.14 of Dev Home! In this release, we focused on quality improvements and adding new features! Accessibility features: Text on widgets should no longer get cut off when scaling changes.

Dev Home should no longer crash when in high contrast on the Introducing Dev Home page.

The add widget dialog now has tooltips. Changes Utilities are now in Dev Home, including Hosts File Editor, Registry Preview, and Environment Variables editor from PowerToys.

Environments is no longer marked as an experimental feature.

Quickstart playground is now available as an experimental feature, providing a containerized way of creating development projects using AI.

Hyper-V VMs in environments are not currently available on ARM. Bug fixes Links within Dev Drive insights should now work properly.

Deleting a running Hyper-V VM should no longer cause a crash.

You should now be able to pin widgets after unpinning all of your widgets.

Dev Home should no longer crash when updating environments page.

Dev Home Preview version 0.14 is available in the project's GitHub repository. You can also download the app from the Microsoft Store or Windows Terminal via winget: winget install --id Microsoft.DevHome -e

In addition to Dev Home improvements, at Build 2024, Microsoft announced some significant performance upgrades for Windows 11's file system. The upcoming version 24H2, which is now in its final testing stage before public release, will introduce block cloning, a feature that can double performance when copying files on dev drives. You can learn more about it here.