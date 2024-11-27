Microsoft confirms no new Windows preview builds this week

The Thanksgiving season in the United States is here, which means Microsoft is taking a small break in releasing new Windows 11 and 10 preview builds. The company confirmed on X that Windows Insiders will not get new updates to test this week, so come back in the next one:

Hello #WindowsInsiders, we won't have any new flights this week as the team takes some time off for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Be back at it for next week! pic.twitter.com/Wj24BP2LHb — Windows Insider Program (@windowsinsider) November 27, 2024

The Windows Insider team is not the only one reducing its operations these days. Earlier, Microsoft announced that it would skip non-security updates for Windows 11 and 10 in December. Therefore, the November series of non-security updates was the final one in 2024. You can check their details here (Windows 11 version 24H2), here (Windows 11 version 23H2), and here (Windows 10 version 22H2).

However, unlike non-security updates, Windows Insider builds are expected to return after Thanksgiving, not in January 2025.

Despite the holiday season, Microsoft still managed to release the long-promised Recall before the end of 2024. The feature is currently available to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel with the latest build. However, Recall only works on Copilot + PCs with Snapdragon processors. You can learn more about the Recall launch here. But if you plan to join the party with a compatible devices, beware of certain known bugs.