Your Windows 11 version 21H2 device will soon be updated to 22H2 automatically

Windows 11 version 21H2 is the original release of Windows 11 that began rolling out globally on October 4, 2021. Although this version of the OS still has about nine months of support left, Microsoft has announced today that it has begun the process to update devices running this version to the latest feature update automatically.

In an update on its webpage displaying the status of known issues in Windows 11 version 21H2, Microsoft has stated that it has kicked off the process to automatically update consumer and non-managed business devices running Windows 11 version 21H2 to version 22H2 - which became available in September 2022 with the name "Windows 11 2022 Update".

The rationale behind this automatic update is that Microsoft believes that consumers will be most secure using a more recent version of Windows. This is interesting because version 21H2 of the OS is still supported until October 10, 2023, which is about nine months away. It seems like Microsoft is being proactive rather than waiting for the end of servicing date.

The way automatic updates work is that feature updates are automatically downloaded and installed on your device. However, you are given some amount of freedom over when you want to restart your device to complete the update. If Microsoft detects an issue such as incompatibility with your device during this process, it will put a safeguard hold until the problem is resolved. This process isn't exclusive to Windows 11, Microsoft has been doing it since Windows 10.

Of course, if you'd rather install the update now instead of waiting for Microsoft to force it upon you at an inconvenient time, you can head over to Windows Update in the Settings app and check for updates. Microsoft has boasted that its analysis and customer feedback for Windows 11 version 22H2 that customers are happier with it, but you can be the judge of that too.