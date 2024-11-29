Samsung DeX for Windows is being phased out with One UI 7

Samsung just made a pretty big move with DeX—especially if you're a fan of using your phone as a desktop on your Windows PC. They’ve announced that starting with One UI 7, DeX for Windows is no longer going to be supported. It is important to note that it's just the Windows App that is going away, not DeX itself. If you head over to the Samsung UK website, there’s some fine print that says:

The DeX for PC on Windows OS will end support from One UI 7 version. We encourage customers to connect mobile phone and PC through the Link to Windows feature.



To use the “Link to Windows” feature, refer to the following website (Connected Experience page)

DeX, launched in 2017, offered users a desktop-like experience using just their phone, initially requiring a dock or cable but later removing that need by allowing wireless connections to PCs or TVs. It worked pretty well, and people loved being able to use their phone’s apps on a bigger screen and multitask like they would on a real desktop.

Samsung's recommended replacement, Link to Windows works a bit differently from DeX. Link to Windows lets you access your phone’s content directly on your Windows desktop, allowing you to see notifications, transfer files, make calls, and run apps without needing to turn your PC into a full secondary display.

It’s not a perfect replacement for DeX, though. It is ideal for users who want integration between their phone and PC, allowing them to sync content and notifications without needing to use their phone like a laptop.

One UI 7 introduces several updates, though one of the most significant is the discontinuation of the DeX for Windows app. Based on Android 15, this version is tipped to bring the "most changed version in the history of One UI," according to leaks from IceUniverse. Major redesigns are on the table, including revamped icons, native app icon customization (no more relying on Good Lock!), and even rumors about Samsung's take on Apple's Dynamic Island.