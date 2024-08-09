Microsoft posts detailed Exchange Server 2016 end of life uninstall guide

Microsoft recently published a three-part guide on the New Outlook for Windows that was released at the start of the month. Part III of that guide was posted today, and you can find it here in our dedicated piece.

Following that, earlier today, the tech giant also published a new guide about the decommissioning of Exchange Server 2016, which is reaching the end of servicing status next year on October 14. Microsoft announced the upcoming end of lift status for Exchange Server 2016 earlier this year in April with an update to its Exchange Server roadmap. Alongside Exchange 2016, the company also announced the end of support (EOS) of a bunch of other things.

Like the New Outlook guide linked above, the Exchange Server 2016 EOL (end of life) guide is also very detailed and has been laid out in several step-by-step points. Keep in mind that this guidance post applies to environments that already have Exchange 2019 installed.

Microsoft also mentioned the Unified Messaging (UM) Role, which has been removed from Exchange Server 2019. It writes:

This post does not cover Unified Messaging, because that feature has been removed from Exchange 2019. For detailed steps on migrating Unified Messaging to another solution, see Plan for Skype for Business Server and Exchange Server migration - Skype for Business Hybrid. Note, though, if your Exchange 2016 users have UM-enabled mailboxes, do not move them to Exchange 2019 before you move them to Skype for Business Server 2019, or they will have a voice messaging outage.

The list of steps in order to uninstall Exchange Server 2016 are given below:

Prepare for Shutdown Inventory and upgrade third-party applications

Client Access Services Review Exchange virtual directory namespaces Review Service Connection Point objects in Active Directory

Mailflow Review the send connectors Review the receive connectors

Edge Servers

Mailboxes Move all Exchange 2016 mailboxes to a newer version of Exchange Server

Decommissioning the Database Availability Group Verify no mailboxes exist on Exchange 2016 servers Remove mailbox database copies Remove mailbox databases Remove all members from your Database Availability Group(s) Remove DAGs

Put Exchange 2016 servers into maintenance mode

Uninstall Exchange 2016 Review best practices Remove health mailboxes Uninstall Exchange 2016 Perform post-uninstallation tasks



You can find the full guide here on Microsoft's Tech Community website.