Microsoft released KB5047134 to improve Windows 11 24H2, Server 2025 setup files

Microsoft this week released an OOBE update for Windows 11 24H2 under KB5048779. Alongside that, the company has also released a Dynamic update for setup files. These are monthly updates the company rolls out, although this time, no standalone recovery update has been released.

These are what Microsoft refers to as Safe OS updates and they comprise of Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) updates as well as Setup files updates. The setup update has been released under KB5047134 as the company writes:

KB5047134: Setup Dynamic Update for Windows 11, version 24H2 and Server 2025: November 21, 2024 Summary This update makes improvements to Windows setup binaries or any files that setup uses for feature updates in Windows 11, version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025.

For those who may not be aware, these Dynamic Update packages are meant to be applied to existing Windows images prior to their deployment. In a Techcommunity blog post about Windows 10 Dynamic Updates, Microsoft explained Dynamic Updates in more detail regarding its various components and uses. These packages include fixes to Setup.exe binaries, SafeOS updates for Windows Recovery Environment, and more:

As soon as a Windows 10 feature update initiates, whether from media or a Windows Update service-connected environment, Dynamic Update is one of the first steps invoked. Windows 10 Setup reaches out to an Internet-facing URL hosted by Microsoft to fetch Dynamic Update content, then applies those updates to your OS installation media. Content acquired includes: Setup Updates : Fixes to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates.

: Fixes to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates. Safe OS Updates: Fixes for the "safe OS" that are used to update Windows recovery environment (WinRE). In addition to these updates, Dynamic Update will preserve Language Pack (LP) and Features on Demand (FODs) content during the upgrade process. These are not updates to LPs and FODs, but reacquisition to ensure the user has these elements present with the update completes.

These dynamic updates are not pushed through Windows Update and are only available for manual downloading from the Windows Update Catalog website. You can find it here: KB5047134. The support article for the same is available here on Microsoft's official website.