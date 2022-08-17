Microsoft Edge 105 arrives in Beta Channel with minor changes

Microsoft has pushed Edge 105 to the Beta Channel, allowing Edge Insiders to test the update before its public release later this fall. Like other "major" Edge updates Microsoft releases every four weeks, version 105 offers minor feature changes, under-the-hood improvements, and policy updates. The most notable additions are enterprise-focused and target those using IE Mode. RIP Internet Explorer.
What is new in Microsoft Edge 105 Beta?
Feature Updates:
- Improvement to the Cloud Site List Management experience for IE mode. You can restore to one of the last 3 published versions of your site list in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. For more information, see Restore a previous version of a site list
- Improvements to the Cloud Site List Management experience for IE Mode now available in GCC. You can identify gaps in your enterprise site list by configuring reporting of site feedback with the InternetExplorerIntegrationCloudUserSitesReporting and InternetExplorerIntegrationCloudNeutralSitesReporting policies. You can view local site list URLs from users and potentially misconfigured neutral site URLs in the Microsoft Edge site lists experience in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. For more information, see View site feedback on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. Also, you can configure session cookie sharing between Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer for IE Mode on your site list in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. For more information, see Cookie sharing between Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer.
Policy Updates:
- ExemptFileTypeDownloadWarnings - Disable download file type extension-based warnings for specified file types on domains
- InternetExplorerIntegrationAlwaysWaitForUnload - Wait for Internet Explorer mode tabs to completely unload before ending the browser session
- MicrosoftEditorProofingEnabled - Spell checking provided by Microsoft Editor
- MicrosoftEditorSynonymsEnabled - Synonyms are provided when using Microsoft Editor spell checker
- PrintPdfAsImageDefault - Print PDF as Image Default
- UnthrottledNestedTimeoutEnabled - JavaScript setTimeout will not be clamped until a higher nesting threshold is set
In addition to the changes above, Microsoft Edge 105 brings support for Encrypted Client Hello—a new TLS extension that prevents metadata leaks during encryption key exchange between a client and server. You can learn how to enable this feature in our dedicated guide.
Microsoft plans to release Edge 105 for all users in the Stable Channel on the week of September 1, 2022. Meanwhile, you can download Edge 105 Beta from the Edge Insider website. The browser is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android.
