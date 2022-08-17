Microsoft Edge 105 arrives in Beta Channel with minor changes

Microsoft has pushed Edge 105 to the Beta Channel, allowing Edge Insiders to test the update before its public release later this fall. Like other "major" Edge updates Microsoft releases every four weeks, version 105 offers minor feature changes, under-the-hood improvements, and policy updates. The most notable additions are enterprise-focused and target those using IE Mode. RIP Internet Explorer.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 105 Beta?

In addition to the changes above, Microsoft Edge 105 brings support for Encrypted Client Hello—a new TLS extension that prevents metadata leaks during encryption key exchange between a client and server. You can learn how to enable this feature in our dedicated guide.

Microsoft plans to release Edge 105 for all users in the Stable Channel on the week of September 1, 2022. Meanwhile, you can download Edge 105 Beta from the Edge Insider website. The browser is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android.