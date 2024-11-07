Microsoft releases free Windows Server 2025 security advice book for download

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced the general availability of Windows Server 2025. It introduces a suite of new and enhanced security features to deal with modern threats against on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments. To accompany the launch, Microsoft has released the Windows Server 2025 Security Advice book for free.

The free book is designed for those responsible for Windows Server security in enterprise environments. It helps you get a better understanding of the protections now embedded in Windows Server. Best of all, the PDF document is just 19 pages long, so if you hate reading, it won't take long to get through it.

The book is split up into eight chapters and covers system hardening and baselines, credential protection and application control, silicon-assisted security innovations, operational security and continuous monitoring, workload security for virtual machines and containers, enhanced network security with micro-segregation, and advanced compliance and threat detection.

With increasing digitalization and heightened geopolitical tensions, the International Monetary Fund warns that cyberattacks has risen in recent years. For this reasons, administrators of Windows Server 2025 need to be on their toes now more than ever and by reading this book from Microsoft they can be better prepared to fend off attacks.

The information packed into this book will benefit readers for the next decade with mainstream support ending in October 2029 and extended support lasting until October 2034, so it's definitely worth the time to read it if you're an administrator.

To get the new book, just head over to this link to get the PDF.