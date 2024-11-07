Amongst KB5044284 chaos, Microsoft offers Windows Server 2025 optional update on 2022/2019

Windows Server 2025 was made generally available last week alongside System Center 2025. The company also released a list of validated processors and confirmed it is an LTSC release.

However, system administrators started noticing that their Server 2022 machines were automatically being upgraded to Windows Server 2025. One of the AMMs, Heimdal, blamed Microsoft's buggy Windows Update API for the issue as it seemingly misclassified the Windows 11 update KB5044284 as one for Servers and pushed it.

Over on Microsoft's official Windows Health dashboard website where the company publishes details regarding the current status or known bugs of a Windows version, the tech giant has added details about the status of Windows Server 2025. Microsoft has clarified that it is indeed offering Server 2025 as an optional update for those on Windows Server 2022 or Server 2019 devices.

This optional update push is likely what caused the major upgrade issue though Microsoft has not stated anything specific about the incident. Microsoft writes:

Current status as of November 6, 2024 Windows Server 2025 is now generally available. It delivers security advancements and new hybrid cloud capabilities in a high performing, AI-capable platform. Windows Server 2025 is Microsoft’s latest Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) release for Windows Server. To download a free 180-day evaluation, visit the Microsoft Evaluation Center. Windows Server 2025 is offered as an Optional update for Windows Server 2022 and Window Server 2019 devices, if organizations want to do an in-place upgrade. We recommend you use these methods to deploy Windows Server feature updates as Windows Server 2025 is not automatically installed.

In a linked document titled "Feature update, clean install, or migrate to Windows Server", Microsoft has explained in detail how this works under different sections. You can find it here on the company's official site.