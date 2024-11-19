Microsoft releases PowerShell 7.5 RC1, GA due in January

Microsoft has released the first release candidate of PowerShell 7.5 for download. Interestingly, despite not being a general availability release, Microsoft considers it a "go-live" release which means that it's a supported release in production.

The Redmond giant said that PowerShell 7.5 is built on top of .NET 9 and will be supported for 18 months as a standard support release. Microsoft put out a reminder that PowerShell 7.2 support ended on November 8, 2024, and that 7.4 is the current LTS release and is supported until November 2026.

Here is an overview of what's new in this release:

PSResourceGet now supports ACR as a container gallery, for more information check out the documentation

PSReadLine has been updated to version 2.3.6

New cmdlets ConvertTo-CliXml and ConvertFrom-CliXml (Thanks @ArmaanMcleod!)

and (Thanks @ArmaanMcleod!) Web cmdlet improvements as well as improvements to other cmdlets

Tab completion improvements

This release also contained a number of bug fixes — for the full list of changes please refer to the changelog

In addition to the above changes, this release moves the following experimental features to the mainstream feature set:

PSCommandNotFoundSuggestion

PSCommandWithArgs

PSModuleAutoLoadSkipOfflineFiles

This general availability of PowerShell will be in January 2025. If you cannot wait until then and want the release candidate, check out the installation instructions for your operating system here. On Windows, if you installed the previous PowerShell 7.5 preview and opted into Microsoft Update, you will be automatically updated to 7.5.0-rc.1.

If you need any further information about this update, Microsoft has a full changelog on its PowerShell GitHub page with detailed information and a page outlining what's new, in full.

Source: Microsoft