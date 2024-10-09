Microsoft removed the ability to remap the Copilot key in Windows 11

Last month, one of Windows 11's preview builds introduced a much-needed change for customers with devices equipped with a physical Copilot key: the ability to remap the key to another application. However, if you recently updated to the latest Beta build and cannot find the announced feature, that is because Microsoft removed it. Temporarily.

Microsoft recently updated the release notes for build 22635.4291 and confirmed that the Copilot key remapping feature is now gone. The reason is simple: bugs. Luckily, it is not gone for good, and Microsoft plans to re-introduce it in a future update. Here is what Microsoft says in a now-updated changelog for build 22635.4291:

[ADDED] We have temporarily disabled the ability to configure the Copilot key that began rolling out with Build 22635.4225 to address some issues and refine the experience. We plan to bring it back soon.

Once the Copilot key remapping is back, you will be able to make it open any signed and packaged MSIX application. The feature will be available in Settings > Personalization > Text Input > Customize Copilot Key on Keyboard. It will be mapped by default to Copilot until the user changes it.

Keep in mind that this option is only for devices with a physical Copilot key, such as the latest Copilot+ PCs like the Surface Laptop 7. Changing the setting on computers without a Copilot key will not do anything.

In addition to bringing back the ability to remap the Copilot key in its original form from build 22635.4225, Microsoft plans "further refinements to this experience." For now, it is unknown what kind of refinements customers can expect. It would be nice to have the option to launch any application, not just packaged MSIX, but Microsoft says the limitation is to make sure the mapped apps "meet security and privacy requirements to keep customers safe."