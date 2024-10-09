Proton launches Pass Family plan with access to all services for six people

Proton, the company known for its privacy-focused services like Proton VPN, Proton Mail, and Proton Drive, announced a new family plan. Proton Pass Family is now available for those who want to access Proton's services and share them with their relatives. The new plan follows the recently launched Proton Pass Duo, which provides access to Proton's services for two.

Proton Pass Family allows six family members to share one subscription. Each person in the family can have a private vault for personal information, or access shared vaults with common passwords, emergency details, and other information. Proton Monitor can also keep a digital eye on everyone's safety and alert about data exposure, weak passwords, leaks, and other threats.

In addition to the password manager, Proton Pass Family gives each family member a unique email with unlimited aliases, two-factor authentication, secured sharing, and cloud storage for files. Proton claims the new plan is designed to be user-friendly for everyone, regardless of age or technical skills.

Son Nguyen Kim, Product Lead for Proton Pass, said the following about the launch of the Proton Pass Family plan:

Password sharing among family members is common, but it also exposes them to significant cybersecurity risks. The Pass Family plan offers a safer, more organized way for families to manage their online identities, combining Proton's high standards of privacy and security with user-friendly features that everyone can use.

Proton Pass Family is now available for a promotional price of $3.99 per month (if billed annually, $48 per year). The offer is valid until October 23, 2024, after which the price will go up to $4.99 per month (billed annually, $60 per year). Early adopters with the $1 per month lifetime deal can update to Proton Pass Family for $2.99 per month.

You can learn more about the Proton Pass Family here.