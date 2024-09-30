Windows 11 Beta build 22635.4291 lands with Task Manager and Snipping Tool improvements

In addition to releasing a new build in the Dev Channel, Microsoft shipped a fresh update for Insiders in the Beta Channel. Build 22635.4291 (KB5043166) is now available, with improvements to Task Manager and Snipping Tool, as well as some fixes and minor enhancements.

Here are the changes that Microsoft is rolling out to Insiders in the Beta Channel with the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" toggle on:

[Task Manager] We’ve updated the design of the Disconnect and Logoff dialogs in Task Manager to now support dark mode and text scaling.

In the Performance section we now label listed disks with their type. [Settings] Tailored Experiences is becoming Personalized offers in OOBE. The new setting can be found on the Recommendations and offers page under Settings > Privacy & security. Personalized offers will let users opt-out of allowing Windows to use info about their devices and how they use them to enhance Windows. FIXES: [General] Fixed a few issues which could cause explorer.exe crashes, including one causing sporadic explorer.exe crashes when using ALT + Tab in recent builds. [Start menu] Fixed an issue where if you clicked or tapped on a letter on Start menu’s All apps list, the All apps list may break and not display correctly.

Here are the fixes that are available to all Beta Channel Insiders:

[Other] This update includes fixes for the following issues: [Microsoft Defender for Endpoint] Work Folders files fail to sync when Defender for Endpoint is on.

Work Folders files fail to sync when Defender for Endpoint is on. [Outlook and other encrypted email apps] This issue prompts for your PIN each time you open an encrypted email.

This issue prompts for your PIN each time you open an encrypted email. [Microsoft Edge] It sometimes stops responding when you use IE mode.

It sometimes stops responding when you use IE mode. [Transmission Control Protocol (TCP)] There is inconsistent data between TCP_INFO_v1 and GetPerTcpConnectionEstats. File synchronization services use TCP connection performance analysis tools. This issue affects how accurate those tools are.

There is inconsistent data between TCP_INFO_v1 and GetPerTcpConnectionEstats. File synchronization services use TCP connection performance analysis tools. This issue affects how accurate those tools are. [Country and Operator Settings Asset] This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators. [Task Manager] It stops responding when you switch from a high contrast theme to a normal theme.

As for the Snipping Tool update, it now lets you change the default folders for screenshots and screen recordings:

Snipping Tool Update We are rolling out an update for Snipping Tool (version 11.2408.15.0 and newer) to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels that introduces the ability to change the folder that original screenshots and screen recordings are automatically saved to. Just go to app settings in Snipping Tool to select a new default folder to try it out!

Full release notes for Windows 11 build 22635.4291 are available here.