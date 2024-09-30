When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Windows 11 is finally getting small taskbar buttons

If you miss the ability to make taskbar icons smaller in Windows 11, this discovery will make you very happy. In the latest Beta build, just released under version 22635.4291, enthusiasts discovered traces of a new setting that will soon let you switch to a smaller taskbar and its icons.

Small taskbar icons were among the features Microsoft lost during the initial Windows 11 release three years ago, alongside other features the company deemed unimportant. Now, with Windows 11 entering its fourth year, Microsoft continues restoring old taskbar and Start menu features.

Sadly, Windows 11's small taskbar does not work fully yet. @PhantomOfEarth discovered feature IDs in build 22635.4291, which enable the new "Show smaller taskbar icons" option in the Settings app. As of right now, the small taskbar feature does not work as it should (icons become smaller, but the taskbar size remains unchanged), so users will have to wait for the next few builds for much-needed improvements.

If your computer already runs Windows 11 build 22635.4291, you can try the new taskbar option by enabling it with the ViVeTool app (do it at your own risk and keep in mind that unannounced features are often raw, unstable, and unfinished).

  1. Download ViveTool from GitHub and unpack the files in a convenient and easy-to-find folder.
  2. Run Command Prompt as Administrator and navigate to the folder containing the ViveTool files with the CD command. For example, if you have placed ViveTool in C:\Vive, type CD C:\Vive.
  3. Type vivetool /enable /id:29785184,48433719 and press Enter.
  4. Restart your computer.

Now, you can go to Settings > Personalization > Taskbar and toggle on the "Show smaller taskbar icons" option.

Are you excited about this change, or do you prefer the standard-sized taskbar on Windows 11? Share your thoughts in the comments.

