Microsoft removing My Day calendar and to-do list from Microsoft 365 app for Enterprise

Microsoft has announced that it's retiring the My Day feature in Microsoft 365 as it moves towards an AI-first experience. The change will affect Microsoft 365 app Enterprise users and will come into force starting January 2025.

The My Day feature is currently available in the Microsoft 365 app for Enterprise users, it's accessible via the calendar icon in the upper-right corner of the app. When pressed, it shows you your calendar with daily items and there is another tab to see your to do list items.

Microsoft has not said exactly what the app will look like going forward, just explaining that the "Microsoft 365 app will become the destination for Copilot for Work." It said that AI-powered productivity features will be available in the Copilot tab, but it's not clear if there will be a replacement for My Day.

This move from Microsoft to make the app AI-first is part of a larger shift for Microsoft to bake AI into everything. In some cases, such as with GitHub Copilot, it is enabling productivity gains, however, Copilot's integration in Windows, its web browser, and many of its mobile apps seems a bit redundant.

In addition to the Microsoft 365 app, Microsoft said that the change will affect web endpoints including www.m365.cloud.microsoft, www.microsoft365.com, and www.office.com. It also said the change will only impact the Microsoft 365 app for Enterprise users and not other apps that have the feature such as Outlook, To-do, and Calendar apps.

To learn more, you can check Microsoft's announcement over on Tech Community.