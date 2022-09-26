Microsoft starts rolling out complimentary ‘premium filters' for Clipchamp video editor

Clipchamp, a Microsoft-owned cloud-based video editor, has become a little more attractive to Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Office subscribers. Microsoft not only simplified the subscription fees; the company has now offered “Premium filters and effects” for free users as well.

One of the first things Microsoft did after acquiring Clipchamp in September 2021 was to ditch the complex pricing structure. Earlier, the video editor had four subscription tiers. The Free, Creator, Business, and Business Platinum subscriptions ranged from free to $40 a month.

Microsoft brought down the number of subscriptions to just two: Free and $12 per month. The Essentials subscription tier, costing $12/month, granted access to “Premium filters and effects”.

Clipchamp’s effects and filters library for images and videos currently offers 57 filters, of which, nine are listed as premium. These include warm countryside, dreamscape, soft B&W, winter sunset, cool tone, and sunrise. There are plenty of sound clips like hip hop, energy intro, bouncy walk instrumental, dark tense trailer, whoosh lower pitch. But dozens of additional music and SFX filters are listed as premium.

Moving forward, Microsoft will unlock access to the Premium package for free to those with a Microsoft 365 subscription. In other words, the company is essentially adding another perkthe to “Free” tier of Clipchamp, and it is only applicable to those with a Microsoft 365 subscription. Incidentally, subscribing to the Essentials package gets users access to content backup, premium audio, image, and video stock in addition to a brand kit with logos, colors, and fonts. This is, in addition to the premium filters and effects.

Microsoft has already started asking free users, who want to try Clipchamp Essentials, to link a Microsoft Account before subscribing. In other words, in order to use Clipchamp and any of its features, users would need to have a Microsoft account.

Via: Windows Central