Meta wants to make Facebook-Instagram account switching a lot easier

Meta has announced that it is bringing new features for its Facebook and Instagram users that will allow them to easily switch between their accounts and profiles, along with creating new ones. The latest move has been made keeping in view the consumption of its apps by the users for varied purposes.

Among the latest features, a new profile-switching interface will help users navigate between Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on their notifications if they have added their profiles to the same Accounts Center. Furthermore, the tech giant has also made it possible for people to access their Facebook and Instagram profiles and notifications in one place. The latest experience is being tested globally on iOS, Android, and the web.

To log in and create new accounts and profiles across the two social media platforms, users can now also make use of the new account registration and login flow that makes the process efficient. For this purpose, new users can create an account on either of the two social apps and then use that account to create new ones. You can also use login information from one app to access the other app, granted that the accounts are in the same Accounts Center. This feature is also being tested globally but only on iOS, and Android.

Meta has mentioned that the existing security features apply to the updates as well. To further enhance the security of the new updates, the tech giant will alert the users if an account is added to their Accounts Center, and when a new account is made using their existing account. Users can also control which profile appears in the profile-switching experience and which accounts can log into each other.