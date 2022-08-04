Clipchamp ditches complicated premium tires, moves to a single Essentials plan

Clipchamp, a Microsoft-owned cloud-based video editor, has announced significant changes in its pricing policies. The service has decided to ditch several premium tiers with head-scratching price tags in favor of a simpler and cheaper single-tier premium subscription.

Clipchamp users can now select between two tiers: free and Essentials. The free option provides access to 1080p exports and free stock (photo, audio, video, effects, and filters). The Essential tier costs $11.99/mo (the first month is available for $7.99), giving all the benefits that were previously available in three different premium variants. Those subscribing to the Essentials plan can access premium stock, brand kit, and content backup. Unfortunately, video export remains capped at 1080p max.

The official Clipchamp website says the service will ask existing subscribers to link their profiles to Microsoft Accounts before moving to the Essentials plan. Upon switching, Clipchamp will offer to cancel the existing subscription and get a refund or remain subscribed until the current plan expires.

Old Clipchamp Subscription Tiers

Free users who want to try Clipchamp Essentials will be asked to link a Microsoft Account before subscribing.

The latest changes in Clipchamp's pricing policy make the service more appealing and easier to understand, especially after the company revamped the controversial free tier with its cash-grab limitations.