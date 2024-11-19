Microsoft Teams meeting transcription will soon support multilingual meetings

Microsoft Teams already supports live transcription during meetings. When enabled, the transcription appears in real time with each speaker's name and timestamp. For Teams Premium users, Microsoft supports live translated transcriptions, allowing meeting attendees to understand each other better by translating the meeting transcript into their preferred language.

Today, at Ignite 2024, Microsoft announced new features to further break down language barriers during Teams meetings. The meeting transcription feature will soon support multilingual meetings. With this new feature, meeting attendees can select one of 51 spoken languages and one of 31 translation languages, allowing them to get meeting transcripts regardless of the languages spoken.

Microsoft also mentioned that live-translated captions and live-translated transcripts will support translation for multilingual meetings. This new multilingual feature will be available next year in the Teams experience everywhere (desktop, web, and mobile).

When a Teams meeting is over, the transcript is available on the meeting event page for meeting organizers and co-organizers to download. Today, Microsoft announced that it is bringing translation support to meeting recaps. With this new feature, the meeting transcript will be automatically generated in the translation language they selected for the meeting.

Users will be able to change the translation language of the intelligent meeting recap from the Recap tab. This new intelligent meeting recap translation feature will be available next year in the Teams experience everywhere (desktop, web, and mobile).

Back in 2022, Microsoft introduced a new feature called Storyline in Viva Engage. Storyline is like a news feed on Facebook. Employees can share updates and experiences, celebrate important moments, and more. The Storylines feed in Viva Engage aggregates content from people employees follow, as well as relevant and trending Storyline content across the organization.

Microsoft is now bringing Storyline to Microsoft Teams, which will allow employees to follow updates and notifications from organization leaders, discover new content shared by other employees, and more. This new Storyline integration in Teams will be available in preview early next year.