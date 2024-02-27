Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows is now available for the Surface Hub 2S

In December 2023, Microsoft started shipping the Surface Hub 3 digital whiteboard. Among other things, Microsoft included the new Teams Rooms on Windows platform for the Surface Hub 3, which allowed the whiteboard to offer Teams meeting and collaboration tools in an all-in-one Windows 11-based product.

However, there are also lots of businesses that still use the older Surface Hub 2S. While Microsoft did offer a hardware upgrade for those products so they could have the same features as the Surface Hub 3, many companies would prefer to just get the new Teams Rooms for Windows software.

Today, Microsoft announced that Surface Hub 2S owners can now migrate the product from the older Windows 10 Team edition OS to the Teams Rooms on Windows platform for free.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that owners will have to download the Migration Launcher app to begin the upgrade process. Companies can simply download the app from the Microsoft Store, but larger enterprise customers can remotely download and install the app via Microsoft Intune.

While Teams Rooms on Windows can now be included with a Surface Hub 2S software update, there will be some features that will only be available on the Surface Hub 3, or customers who choose to upgrade the Surface Hub 2S with the hardware add-on. That includes overall faster performance, along with two microphones and the ability to rotate the screen to either Portrait or Landscape mode.

Microsoft says that Surface Pro 2S devices that have been changed so they can run on Windows 10 or 11 Pro or Enterprise operating systems cannot be updated to the Teams Rooms for Windows directly. Instead, will need to download the Surface Hub recovery image for Teams Rooms on Windows. Finally, the first-gen Surface Hubs cannot use the new Teams Rooms for Windows at all.