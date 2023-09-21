Microsoft announces Surface Go 4, a small Windows 11 tablet for $579

In addition to the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3, Microsoft announced the fourth-generation Surface Go, its smallest Windows 11-powered tablet. Unlike its bigger siblings, the Surface Pro 9 and 9 5G, the Surface Go 4 features a 10.5-inch display, a less powerful processor, and a much more affordable price tag.

Microsoft equipped the Surface Go 4 with the Intel N200 processor, giving this small tablet up to 4.5x more power than the original Surface Go from 2018. Thanks to a more efficient processor, the tablet can work up to 12.5 hours on a single charge.

Although the Surface Go 4 does not feature a dedicated NPU unit, like the Surface Laptop Studio 2, it still supports some of Windows 11's AI-powered features, such as "Voice Clarity" for improved video conferencing.

All Surface Go 4 variants will be available with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which is a notable upgrade compared to the previous-gen Surface Go and its puny (and frankly laughable) 4GB of RAM in the base configuration. Microsoft also ditched the slow eMMC storage in favor of a snappier UFS variant, with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options.

Microsoft's new entry-level Windows tablet is visually similar to its predecessor, but do not let the looks fool you—the company has reworked the tablet's internals to let you replace almost every possible component:

Display.

Battery and back cover.

Kickstand.

Hinge.

Motherboard.

MicroSDXC card reader.

Type Cover connector.

Front camera.

Rear camera.

Windows Hello camera.

Speakers.

The Surface Go 4 will be available in October 2023. However, Microsoft will only sell it through commercial channels, which probably explains why the company has not mentioned the device during its special event in New York. The base Surface Go 4 variant with 8GB of RAM and 64GB UFS storage will set you back $579.