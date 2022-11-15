Microsoft unveils Xbox Series S - Gilded Hunter Bundle with several perks

Microsoft has unveiled the Xbox Series S – Gilded Hunter Bundle, it’s available now in North America for $299 and will arrive worldwide on November 29. With this bundle, you’ll get nine in-game cosmetics and virtual currency for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. It’s available to pick-up on Xbox.com or at participating retailers while supplies last.

In Fortnite, the bundle will give you the Gilded Hunter Pack, which includes the Hunter Saber Outfit and the Saber’s Fang Pickaxe. You’ll also receive The Hunt Begins Wrap to customize vehicles and weapons, as well as 1,000 V-Bucks to spend on items in Fortnite.

In Rocket League, you’ll receive the Fennec Car, Huntress Decal, Orange Hexphase Boost, Titanium Asto CSX Wheels, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits which can be used to buy Rocket League Pass Premium, build Blueprints, and for other purchases from the Item Shop.

Finally, Fall Guys players will receive the Falltron Ultra Costume, Falltronic Emote, Falltronic Nameplate, and 1,000 Show-Bucks to buy a Fall Guys Season Pass or other items.

Each of these titles are free to play on Xbox, do note that you’ll need to download them to your new console because there is no disc tray on the Xbox Series S. Microsoft also noted that if you purchase the Gilded Hunter Bundle through Xbox All Access, you’ll get access to hundreds of games and day one releases with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for two years for $24.99 per month, you can find out more here. Given all we are hearing about layoffs, however, it might be wise to buy the console outright.