Microsoft updates Defender for Windows 11/10 install images, patches ransomware, and more

Microsoft released September 2024 Patch Tuesday updates on the 9th under KB5043064, KB5043050, KB5043051, KB5043083 for Windows 10; KB5043076, KB5043067 for Windows 11 22H2 and 21H2; and KB5043080 for Windows 11 24H2. They mainly address security issues but also add new features and bug fixes among others. Alongside these, it also released the OOBE update (KB5043939), but for version 24H2 only. The company also published a Setup update (KB5043353), and a WinRE update (KB5043355) as well, also for version 24H2.

Microsoft also published a new Defender update during that. This update package is necessary as a Windows installation image may contain old, outdated anti-malware definitions and software binaries. Aside from better security, these updates can also provide improved performance benefits in some cases.

Microsoft is delivering the latest security definitions for Windows images via security intelligence update version 1.417.472.0. The Defender package version is 1.413.494.0. In the support document describing the new update, Microsoft explains:

The first hours of a newly installed Windows deployment can leave the system vulnerable because of a Microsoft Defender protection gap. This is because the OS installation images may contain outdated antimalware software binaries. [..] Devices using either the Windows built-in antivirus or another security solution can benefit from these updates. Defender updates also contain critical performance fixes that will improve the user experience. [..] This article describes antimalware update package for Microsoft Defender in the OS installation images (WIM and VHD files). This feature supports the following OS installation images: Windows 11

Windows 10 (Enterprise, Pro, and Home editions)

Windows Server 2022

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2016 Version information Defender package version: 1.417.472.0 This package updates the anti-malware client, anti-malware engine, and signature versions in the OS installation images to following versions: Platform version: 4.18.24080.9

Engine version: 1.1.24080.9

Security intelligence version: 1.417.472.0

From Microsoft's security bulletin, we learn that the security intelligence update version 1.417.472.0 was released last month. It adds threat detections for various trojans, ransomware, adware, and backdoor exploits, among others. For those wondering, the latest intelligence update is version 1.419.109.0 at the time of writing.