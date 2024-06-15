Microsoft updates Edge Dev with new icons and fixes

After releasing Edge 126 in the Stable Channel and taking a brief break in shipping weekly Dev updates, Microsoft is back with a new release for those testing the browser in the Dev Channel. Version 127.0.2638.2 is now available for download with a new icon for shared links, reliability improvements, fixes for crashes, bug fixes, and more.

Here is the changelog:

Added Features: Introduced an icon for shared links. Improved Reliability: Resolved an issue causing workspaces to crash when exiting the hover menu.

Fixed a browser crash on android.

Resolved an issue where the links were unresponsive after selecting ‘submit’ in Copilot on android. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where the toolbar would vanish upon using the back button.

Fixed an issue where the close button was absent on the ‘Find on Page’ bar.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Profile Preferences’ page had incorrectly defined heading levels.

Fixed an issue where the history search results on the edge://history page were displaying incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where the ‘+’ icon was not displayed following the installation of a theme.

Mac: Fixed an issue where the UI dropdown was malfunctioning, displaying a black background instead of grey.

iOS: Resolved a functionality issue with the Copilot toolbar that prevented it from operating correctly on iOS.

Android: Fixed an issue where the ‘Open downloaded page’ displayed a blank page on Android devices. Resolved a problem that prevented switching to AAD after opening a URL from Outlook on Android. Fixed an issue where the number of comments in the extension hub was displaying ellipses ('…') on Android.



As usual, you can update Microsoft Edge Dev to the latest version by heading to Menu > Help & Feedback > About Microsoft Edge or the edge://settings/help page. If you want to join the program, go to the official Edge Insider website here.