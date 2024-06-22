Edge 127.0.2651.8 is out in the Dev Channel with various improvements

Microsoft has released the latest feature update for its browser in its Insider program. Version 127.0.2651.8 is now available for testing on Windows, while Mac users received 128.0.2650.0. The release does not contain anything groundbreaking besides traditional bug fixes, minor changes, and reliability improvements.

Here is the changelog:

Added Features: Introduced a ‘Learn More’ feature within the translation settings toggle. Improved Reliability: Fixed an issue causing a crash when a local tab group was deleted.

Resolved an issue that caused the browser to crash when the Fullscreen button was clicked on a YouTube video.

Fixed an issue that caused the browser to crash when submitting feedback. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where restarting the browser caused grouped tabs to be displayed as URLs instead of their respective tab names.

Resolved an issue that caused a workspace to open with all tab groups unfolded, despite being closed in the previous session.

Resolved an issue to ensure the expanded or collapsed state of a tab group is saved within a workspace.

Fixed an issue where changing the tab orientation would leave the menu open but remove the active state from the Tab action menu button.

Fixed an issue where the tab key did not allow for the selection of an item or folder downwards in the favorites hub.

Mac: The problem where hovering over the Copilot icon caused all app icons to become unresponsive has been fixed on mac. iOS: Resolved an issue where the user interface for the search results displayed through the search function was inaccurate on iOS.

Resolved an issue resulting in the Read Aloud toolbar not displaying all its content fully on iOS. Android: The issue of a toolbar appearing on the New Tab Page (NTP) on Android has been resolved.

The issue where two translation columns appeared after using the ‘Find on page’ feature following a translation has been resolved.

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev for your system from the official Edge Insider website. If you already use Edge and you want to join the ranks of Insiders (you can run preview builds alongside the stable release), go to edge://settings/help and click "Learn more" under the Microsoft Edge Insider section.

Microsoft Edge 127 is expected in the Stable Channel on the week of July 27, 2024.