Microsoft updates Snipping Tool with visual search for Insider Canary and Dev channels

One week ago, Microsoft released an update for its Windows 11 Snipping Tool app for Canary and Dev Channel members that added a few new features. Today, the company is rolling out yet another update for Snipping Tools that includes yet another additional feature: visual search.

In the updated blog post for this release, Microsoft says:

We’re adding visual search into Snipping Tool. With visual search, you can quickly find similar images and objects in your screenshot with Bing. You can try this by right-clicking on a screenshot and selecting “Visual Search with Bing”. This action is also available in the “See more” menu in the toolbar.

For those folks who keep up with this information, the version number for this new Snipping tool release today is 11.2404.39.0.

The new visual search feature joined the three other new Snipping Tool functions that were added last week for Canary and Dev Channel Insider members to try out. One of the features that was added last week lets the app detect any QR codes that might appear in your screenshots so you can access that link on your PC.

Another feature that was added lets Snipping Tool users add emojis to any screenshots they take with the app, This is available by just clicking or tapping the Shapes toolbar. You should then be able to see and use the new Emoji option. Once you find the specific emoji you want to put in, it will then show up in the middle of the app. You can then resize it or move it around to where you want to place it.

Finally, last week's update added a way for users to change the opacity of a shape's fill and outline colors in Snipping Tool. The app also included the ruler tool once again. There's no word yet when any of these new features will be included in Snipping Tool for a general availability release.