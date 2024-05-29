10th Gen iPad with A14 Bionic chip drops to its new all-time low price just below $300

Currently, Amazon is offering three variants, Blue, Silver, and Yellow, of the 10th Gen iPad at their lowest prices ever, so grab the one that works for you while you still can! Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the iPad offers seamless multitasking and smooth performance for various tasks.

It features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, offering vivid visuals for an enhanced user experience. Its True Tone technology adjusts the display to match the ambient color temperature, ensuring comfortable viewing in any lighting environment.

Additionally, the iPad is equipped with a landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, supporting features like Center Stage, and 12MP Wide back camera. It also boasts Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, which provides rapid access to files, facilitates swift uploads and downloads, and enables seamless streaming.

Display 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone Display Resolution Maximum 2360 x 1640 Pixels Capacity 64GB Chip A14 Bionic chip, 6-core CPU, 4-core graphics, 16-core Neural Engine Camera and Video 12MP Wide camera with Smart HDR 3 and 4K video at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps Front Camera Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage and Smart HDR 3 Battery Life Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi‑Fi or watching video Connector USB-C Height 9.79 inches (248.6 mm) Width 7.07 inches (179.5 mm) Depth 0.28 inch (7 mm) Weight 1.05 pounds (477 grams) Wi-Fi model

Although not below $300, the yellow variant of the iPad is also available at its lowest price ever:

Apple iPad - 10th Generation (with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Yellow): $334 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

With the added benefit of Amazon Prime membership, you'll get fast and free delivery on the above deal. Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

Alternatively, you can also check out other tablet deals here. If this is not what you want, you can browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.