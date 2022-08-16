Microsoft will turn off TLS 1.0 and 1.1 in Internet Explorer and EdgeHTML on September 13

Microsoft has revealed its updated plans to disable TLS 1.0 and 1.1 (Transport Layer Security Protocol) in Internet Explorer and EdgeHTML that powers the WebView control. The company announced plans to phase out TLS 1.0 and 1.1 in October 2018 but later had to revise its schedule due to the pandemic unfolding in 2020. Now Microsoft is ready to pull the plug on outdated security standards in its deceased browsers.

According to a message posted on the Windows Message Center website, Microsoft will disable old TLS protocols in Internet Explorer and EdgeHTML on September 13, 2022. IT Admins who want to disable TLS 1.0 and 1.1 before the announced date can do that using dedicated rules in Group Policy Editor.

Another thing worth mentioning is that Microsoft is not deprecating old Transport Layer Security protocols. Companies that need TLS 1.0 and 1.1 for compatibility reasons can re-enable them through Group Policy or in Tools > Internet Options > Advanced inside Internet Explorer.

If you use Microsoft Edge Chromium (or WebView2 based on Chromium), the upcoming changes should not bother you, as the company turned off old TLS protocols in Edge 84 on July 16, 2020.