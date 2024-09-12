Theme park maker Planet Coaster 2 launches in November across PC and consoles

Frontier Developments announced it is developing Planet Coaster 2 back in July, aiming to bring a brand-new theme park building and management experience to fans. The sequel is set to bring fresh tools, upgraded customization options, and even waterpark simulation over the original experience from 2016. Today, the developer attached a release date for the project: September 12.

The main feature of the sequel is the addition of water attractions, letting players plop down and customize slides, flumes, wave pools, and more:

With the new waterpark gameplay comes even greater authenticity, with details inspired by real-world parks. Shade, sunscreen, lifeguards, changing rooms, and more are all paramount to ensure guests have their best day both in and out of the pool. And of course, even the most sensational rides must also be supplied with power and water to stay operational. Pools must be kept pristine, and facilities should be maintained to the highest standard to ensure maximum safety and happiness.

Frontier is also adding a sequencer tool to create custom animatronics and water fountain effects.

Other new features Frontier has announced include heatmaps to let builders know what areas of the park need attention at a glance and quick access to guest and staff thoughts. Ride and coaster customization has been overhauled too, with the studio saying it will be much easier for players to build the theme they want for their parks. There is even a sandbox mode to play with friends, though not at the same time, a career mode, and leaderboards to compete in.

Planet Coaster 2 is launching on November 6 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The studio is also offering a pre-order bonus for the $49.99 standard edition, which will get fans the Bonus Ride Collection, containing three rides to use in their games. A $64.99 Deluxe Edition is also incoming, which contains further exclusive attractions like vintage-inspired custom coaster designs and rides.