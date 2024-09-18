Minecraft Live 2024 set for September 28, teases 'never before seen' content

Mojang Studios recently revealed plans to evolve how it support Minecraft going forward. Fans can look forward to more regular content releases throughout the year as well as an adjusted format for the live event, Minecraft Live.

First up, Minecraft Live 2024 will take place on September 28, 2024, at 1:00 PM EDT. According to a blog post, the live event is being restructured this year. It will now occur twice annually instead of just once to permit the sharing of development progress more regularly. Each broadcast will give viewers a first look at upcoming features entering public testing and keep fans updated on all things.

This year’s Minecraft LIVE will have a new look and feel but it’s still packed with the latest and greatest news. We’ll be unveiling never-before-seen game drops, giving you exclusive insight into secret stuff, and more!

Mojang will also move away from just one large summer update annually. Instead, the team will deliver a series of "feature drops" throughout 2025. These drops can vary in size and scope but will consistently add new things for players to discover.

The developer has already experimented with this approach through smaller touch-ups late last year and additional mobs introduced earlier in 2023.

We know that you want new Minecraft content more often, which is why we’re changing our feature development rhythm. Instead of providing one free update during the summer, as we’ve done in the past, we’ll now be releasing a number of free game drops throughout the year. These game drops will vary in size and will bring you features to explore more frequently.

Mojang also aims to improve the long-term future of Minecraft through ongoing work on major initiatives. This includes finally bringing a native version of the game to PlayStation 5. The studio also wants to enhance the multiplayer experience and make connecting with friends even simpler across devices.