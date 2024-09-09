Mojang reveals plans on Minecraft's future, including more regular content updates

The Microsoft-owned Mojang development studio celebrated the 15th anniversary of the launch of the hit sandbox game Minecraft earlier in 2024. It also released its annual major free update, version 1.21, or "Tricky Trials," this year as well.

Today, Mojang revealed that some changes will soon be made to the development of Minecraft. The biggest change is the amount of free content updates for the game. Mojang stated:

Instead of providing one free update during the summer, as we’ve done in the past, we’ll now be releasing a number of free game drops throughout the year. These game drops will vary in size and will bring you features to explore more frequently.

Mojang also mentioned it is working on the previously revealed native PlayStation 5 version and improving its multiplayer features. In addition, Mojang stated that the Minecraft team is working on "long-term initiatives" that it says will help "evolve Minecraft long into the future." Details about those long-term plans were not revealed.

Mojang also stated that its annual Minecraft Live streaming event will be held twice a year from now on. The blog post states:

Each show will be packed with everything you need to know about the latest features we’re working on, what’s coming into testing, and the newest news from across the Minecraft franchise.

Mojang also said that community feedback it has received from Minecraft players has already influenced a number of changes to the game, and that will continue.

In addition to the game itself, the live-action CGI film A Minecraft Movie is due in theaters on April 4, 2025. Also, Netflix recently announced it was developing a Minecraft CGI animated series for the streaming service. It will feature an "original story with new characters" that will show "the world of Minecraft in a new light." A release date has yet to be revealed.