Minecraft Preview 1.19.80.20 adds the long awaited Bedrock world editor tool

Microsoft and developer Mojang Studios have officially confirmed that Minecraft is getting a proper world editor tool. The just released Minecraft Preview 1.19.80.20 version now includes the Bedrock Editor for users who download the Windows PC version. A video showing the editor in action was leaked on the internet a few days ago.

This isn't just a simple game level editor with little to no documentation. Microsoft has posted an extensive overview of the Minecraft Bedrock editor. There's even a solid tutorial that should make learning how to use the editor easy. Keep in mind this tool for the popular sandbox game is just for Windows 10 and 11 PCs: it's not available for the console or mobile versions of the game.

That's not all. Here are the change notes for the new 1.19.80.20 preview version:

EXPERIMENTAL FEATURES CHERRY GROVE Introducing the Cherry Grove biome, with pretty Cherry Blossom trees. You can find it in the mountains, like Meadows It has a new flower, Pink Petals, as ground cover, which can be crafted into Pink Dye

Pigs, Rabbits, Sheep, and Bees spawn there

Comes with a new wood set for the Cherry Blossom trees DECORATED POT Tweaked the Decorated Pot neck based on feedback (MCPE-167168) With the former pot, we decided that the pot's neck would clip with blocks so it would be extra flexible to build with. However, we've had some Z-fighting issues which means that 2 objects are in the same exact position and this causes flickering. With this new block model we prevent that and the pot looks a little bit more complex!

Decorated Pot no longer provides support for blocks wanting to attach to its side faces (MCPE-167165)

Decorated Pot is not stackable in Inventory (MCPE-167223)

Base recipe for the Decorated Pot now shows up in the Survival recipe book

Decorated Pot particle is now based on the default Decorated Pot side texture

Updated archer Pottery Shard texture BRUSH Changed the Brush recipe to use a Feather, Copper Ingot, and Stick (MCPE-167619)

Breaking animations now work when holding a Brush in third person view (MCPE-167183)

Added a slight cooldown for particles and sounds when using the Brush item SUSPICIOUS SAND Suspicious Sand is no longer waterloggable (MCPE-167222)

Suspicious Sand now connects to Fence blocks

Suspicious Sand now turns into regular Sand after it's been destroyed with a Brush (MCPE-167166)

Suspicious Sand now emits particles when broken by Pistons

Fixed an issue that caused the item inside Suspicious Sand to flicker while brushing (MCPE-167180)

Additionally, blocks that were previously not emitting particles when destroyed by pistons now do! (MCPE-109293, MCPE-126257) CAMEL Camels now stop dashing when entering a rideable entity (MCPE-164065) 1.5 SNEAK The ability to sneak under 1.5 block gaps is now behind the Short Sneak toggle. Enable the toggle to continue to test out the feature while we continue polishing it FEATURES AND BUG FIXES Updated “You Died” experience

Starting today, we’re rolling out some changes to the screen you see when you die in Minecraft. This design is available to everyone in Preview/Beta, except if you have add-ons applied. We’d love to hear what you think! Please share your feedback with us here. To use the old screen instead, go to Settings -> Video, and turn off ‘New “You Died” Screen (Experimental)’. ACCESSIBILITY Text-to-speech no longer reads previously selected items after moving to new one

Text-to-speech no longer gets stuck on reading accessibility tab while the user switches between different tabs

A glint strength slider that adjusts how transparent the visual glint is on enchanted items has been added to the Accessibility Settings

A glint speed slider that adjusts how fast the visual glint shimmers across enchanted items has been added to the Accessibility Settings BLOCKS Mangrove, Bamboo, and Polished Blackstone buttons are no longer visible on maps

Flowers are once again displayed immediately when placed inside a Flower Pot GAMEPLAY Fixed the player moving in the wrong direction after exiting a container screen while using a gamepad (MCPE-121565)

Players can no longer sneak while flying (MCPE-166834)

Fixed an issue where unnecessary black boxes appeared in VR while around partial blocks

Fixed animation transition between swimming and walking (MCPE-166769)

Fixed a bug where command blocks could cause actors within a level chunk to freeze (MCPE-162011)

The health boost effect will no longer fully replenish the player's health after the effect runs out (MCPE-165434) GENERAL Fixed ambient cave sounds to no longer play when the player enters or loads into The End (MCPE-141493)

Cooking Chorus Fruit in a Furnace will now generate experience (MCPE-68127)

Nether Portals can now replace blocks other than just air when being generated. This includes blocks such as Grass and Snow layers (MCPE-162272)

Light Blocks can no longer have their light levels changed in Survival or Adventure modes (MCPE-138868)

Campfire sounds are now louder and more clear (MCPE-122296) GRAPHICAL Fixed the issue where multiple light sources (such as torches) were incorrectly emitting white light in RTX (MCPE-166947)

Boots do not z-fight anymore when worn by Player

The "leg" and "belt" parts of Leggings do not z-fight anymore when worn by Player

Capes no longer flash red when getting damaged (MCPE-105347)

Fixed a visible gap in Hopper model (MCPE-55122)

Fixed alignment of the output slot of Crafting Table (MCPE-143255)

Halved the default visibility of the glint on enchanted items, which can now be modified in the Accessibility Settings (MCPE-167814) STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE Fixed a bug where invalid Banner Patterns were causing players in render distance to crash (MCPE-164478) TOUCH CONTROLS Fixed an issue where items could get stuck in the Crafting Table when using touch input

If the player is underwater and Auto-Jump is enabled, as they approach a block that is 1 level higher than the current level, they will rise. This also allows auto-jumping out of water onto land USER INTERFACE Added a header and title for the inventory tab in inventory screen while using Pocket UI

Increased the spacing between headers in the settings screen to increase readability

Touchpad scrolling now matches the operating system's scroll direction VANILLA PARITY Renamed and enchanted weapons are now displayed in respawn and chat windows with color when a player is killed by an entity using it (MCPE-162679)

Weighted Pressure Plates now produce the same sound as in Java Edition (MCPE-164912)

Removed the character limit for scoreboard objective names and objective display names (MCPE-165064)

Melons and Pumpkins can now grow onto Mud, Podzol, Rooted Dirt, and Muddy Mangrove Roots

Nylium blocks are now grouped with Netherrack in the Creative inventory (MCPE-163587)

Armor Stands now vanish with no sound effects when killed with the /kill command (MCPE-159136) MOBS Mobs can now enter a Boat only if they are smaller than the Boat itself

Villagers will now generate green particles when a successful trade is completed

Mobs no longer play the player eat sound when fed breeding materials

Slightly decreased Panda collision box to match Java Edition

Slightly increased Polar Bear collision box to match Java Edition

Turtles can now enter Boats and Boats with Chest (MCPE-65719)

Hoglins, Polar Bears, and Spiders can no longer enter Boats and Boats with Chest (MCPE-161197) COMMANDS The /execute command will now display an appropriate error message when there is an error in the second or subsequent subcommand targetselector (MCPE-164332)

Provide auto-complete support for block states

Added two new overloads to the summon command :

/summon [spawnPos : x y z] facing [spawnEvent: string] [nametag: string]

/summon [spawnPos : x y z] facing [spawnEvent: string] [nametag: string]

Fixed an issue where the paste button in the Command Block UI would remember extra presses from failed pastes (MCPE-163705) TECHNICAL UPDATES BEDROCK EDITOR The Editor is in early development, and available for keyboard/mouse on Windows PC Bedrock Preview builds. It is an in-engine, multiblock editing experience focused on making it possible for creators of all skillsets to easily craft high-quality experiences in Bedrock! We're working to add more capabilities, and it will change significantly as we get feedback from creators like you. Learn how to use the Editor

Join our Discussion forum, post bugs, view more detailed release notes, and share your creations on GitHub

Tag us on social channels with #BedrockEditor GAME EVENTS item_interact_finishgame event now has a vibration frequency of 2 instead of 14

item_interact_startis no longer considered a detectable vibration

Reeling a fishing rod now emits projectile_shootvibration DATA-DRIVEN COMPONENTS Added "lose_target" field to projectile data to specify if an entity should unselect its target after shooting the projectile

Added a new Transformation component for blocks to support rotation, scaling and translation. The component can be added to the whole block, and/or to individual block permutations. Eg. "minecraft:transformation": { "translation": [0.0, 0.1, -0.1], "scale": [0.5, 1, 1.5], "rotation": [90, 180, 0] } Transformed geometries still have the same restrictions that non-transformed geometries have, eg. a maximum size of 30/16 units ADD-ONS AND SCRIPT ENGINE Chance information types used in tree feature JSONs for some trunks and foliage now allow 0 as the chance (values like 0.0001 were allowed, but not 0) ENTITY FILTERS Created new entity filter "is_raider" to determine if subject is part of a raid BLOCKS Deprecated minecraft:part_visibility block component.

Added bone_visibility behavior to minecraft:geometry block component MARKETPLACE In the map WDW Magic Kingdom, the carts on the Big Thunder Mountain, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, and Space Mountain rides now properly align with the invisible Minecart they are attached to SERVERS Blocks can now optionally (via a setting in StartGamePacket) use a hashed value for their network IDs. This hashed value is independent of all other blocks and remains stable across future releases USER INTERFACE Feedback button on the pause menu will now prompt the user with a modal before redirecting to the browser EXPERIMENTAL TECHNICAL FEATURES API Updated versions to add new APIs to stable: Added version 1.1.0 of @minecraft/server Added version 1.2.0-beta of @minecraft/server Removed version 1.1.0-beta of @minecraft/server Moved the following to @minecraft/server stable (1.1.0) runTimeout runInterval clearRun currentTick Vector3 BlockPermutation (only a subset of functionality) Block getBlock sendMessage sendMessage

Minecraft runtime errors are now fired as JavaScript Error objects instead of strings

Fixed a number of base class inheritance issues and added several new base classes to certain class types

/reload works if a script pack references a client RP.

Fixed a bug where the BeforeItemUseOnEventfunction getBlockLocation would return undefined (MCPE-166945)

The BeforeItemUseOnEventclass now inherits from ItemUseOnEvent

Moved the following to @minecraft/serverstable (1.0)

Fixed a bug where sendMessagewould fail when the message contains Unicode quotation marks

Signs

Added setTextto set the text on a sign with a regular string, a RawMessage, or a RawText

Added getTextto get the string on a sign, will return undefined if setText was called with a RawMessage or a RawText

Added getRawTextto get the RawText on a sign, will return undefined if setText was called with a string

Added getTextDyeColorand setTextDyeColor to read/write the dye of the sign text

Dyes

Added DyeColor enum

sendMessage

rawtextis now RawMessage[] instead of (string | RawMessage)[]

RawMessage

rawtextproperty on RawMessage is no longer (string | RawMessage)[] and is instead RawMessage[]

RawText

Added a RawTextclass for reading RawMessage like on Signs

Riding

Added getRidersto EntityRideableComponent which returns an array of all the entities currently riding this entity

Added EntityRidingComponent- this component is only on entities that are currently riding on another entity

Has an entityRidingOnproperty that returns the entity this entity is currently riding on

Added function getEntity(id: string): Entity | undefined- Gets an entity. Returns undefined for entities that don't exist or aren't loaded

Dimension

getEntities Modified return type to Entity[] Modified parameter name getEntitiesto options New signature: getEntities(options?: EntityQueryOptions): Entity[]

getPlayers Modified return type to Player[] Modified parameter name getPlayersto options New signature: getPlayers(options?: EntityQueryOptions): Player[];

@minecraft/server-ui

When building forms, all read-only user-facing strings (e.g., text labels, dropdown options etc.) now accept RawMessage This affects the following classes: ActionFormData ModalFormData MessageFormData

Added function getItemStack(amount?: number, withData?: boolean): ItemStack- Gets an item stack of the block. Returns undefined for blocks that don't have a corresponding item (e.g. air)

BlockPermutation Added function getItemStack(amount?: number): ItemStack– Creates an item stack of the block permutation. Returns undefined for blocks that don't have a corresponding item (e.g. air) Removed dataproperty

BlockComponent Added read-only property block- Gets the block that the component is attached to

Renamed IEntityComponentto EntityComponent

Container Replaced classes BlockInventoryComponentContainer, InventoryComponentContainer, and PlayerInventoryComponentContainerwith Container function addItemnow returns the remainder of the added item stack if the container is full, else undefined function transferItemno longer takes a destination slot and will now place the given item in the first available slot. The function now returns the remainder of the item stack if the container is full, else undefined Added function moveItem(fromSlot: number, toSlot: number, toContainer: Container): void- Moves an item from one container to another, replacing any item in the destination slot Function swapItemscan now swap empty slots Removed function clearItem - Please use setItem(undefined) instead



Mojang has already announced that the big 1.20 update for Minecraft will be called the Trails & Tales Update. It will include new features like Camels, the Archeology feature and the Cherry Blossom biome. It's due out later in 2023.