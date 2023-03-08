Google One plans add VPN access and dark web monitoring reports

Google has announced that its Google One plans now come with VPN access for all members and dark web monitoring reports for customers in the United States. The dark web reports will be particularly useful for customers who want to be warned if their personal information is being sold on the dark web following a hack of a service they use.

The Google One VPN feature is rolling out to customers today, the rollout may take a couple of weeks. All Google One customers with a Basic plan or higher can use the VPN on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac devices but if you use Linux, you’re not included. You can share the VPN with up to five others if they’re on your Google One plan which is nice considering a Basic plan costs just $1.99 per month.

To use the VPN, you must be located in one of the 22 supported countries. They include Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

With the dark web reports, Google will be on the lookout for your name, address, email, phone number, and Social Security number and will let you know if it finds anything. If you get notified that your data is being sold on the dark web, Google will provide you with tips on how to proceed. To learn more about Google One, head over to Google’s dedicated webpage.