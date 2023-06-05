More Diablo IV client and server patches released, Blizzard has two expansions planned

Blizzard will officially launch Diablo IV later today, as buyers of the standard edition of the action RPG will be allowed to sign into the game's online servers. However, the developer has already been busy with some more patches for the game's early Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Edition players.

After it released its first major client-side patch for all of the game's platforms this weekend, Blizzard released a new PC-only patch for the game. Here are the patch notes for the 1.0.2e Build (#42167):

Stability Fixed an issue where stuttering could occur on higher-end machines Miscellaneous Fixed an issue where some players couldn't type their locale's language during Shop checkout.

Blizzard has also released some new server-side hotfixes for Diablo IV. Here's the breakdown:

HOTFIX 2 - JUNE 2, 2023 - 1.0.2 Gameplay Changes Reduced the drop rate to 0 for the Elixir of Death Evasion recipe after it’s already learned. Bug Fixes Fixed an issue with items inheriting Junk status from gems socketed into them.

Fixed an issue where Sorcerer’s could teleport underground in Serpent’s Passage.

Miscellaneous stability and crash fixes. HOTFIX 3 - JUNE 4, 2023 - 1.0.2 Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where Astaroth would destroy the house before moving to it, which would prevent completion of the “As the World Burns” quest.

Fixed an issue where Multiple Darcels would spawn during the “Stolen Artifice” quest which would block quest progression.

Further stability fixes HOTFIX 4 & 5 - JUNE 4, 2023 - 1.0.2 Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where elite monster packs in some dungeons were spawning in higher frequency than expected.

Further stability and bug fixes

Meanwhile, even though the game has not officially launched yet, Blizzard's Diablo team head Rod Fergusson confirmed on the Kinda Funny XCast podcast that the team already has two expansions for Diablo IV in the works.

As I sit here we're about to launch the main game, we're finishing up season one, we're working on season two, we're working on expansion one, we're kicking off expansion two.

No details about those planned expansions were revealed, nor were there any release dates mentioned.

