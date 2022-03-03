Moto G22 announced with 50MP camera at an affordable price

Motorola has unveiled its latest budget smartphone, the Moto G22. For €170, buyers will get a "stylish" device packed with a 5,000 mAh battery, a 6.5” 90 Hz Max Vision display, and a 50MP quad camera system that can take sharper photos in four times lower light than normal. There’s also a 118º ultra-wide camera designed for taking more scenic pictures such as cityscapes.

Motorola, for many years, has been shipping pure Android on its phones. With the Moto G22, customers will get Android 12 out of the box without software skins or duplicate apps which will allow for a faster experience and give you more room to install the apps you actually want from the Play Store.

Discussing the other cameras on the Moto G22, Motorola said:

“There is also a dedicated depth sensor that gives you the opportunity to turn everyday photos into professional-looking portraits. To complete the incredible quad camera system at the rear of Moto G22 is a Macro Vision camera, to get you 2.5x closer than a standard lens to capture extreme close-ups and see tiny details. To top it all off the 16MP selfie camera allows you to see more of what surrounds you to give you the scenic background you want in your selfies. This camera system makes sure all the moments that matter always look their best.”

The Moto G22 will arrive in select European markets priced at €170 soon. It will also arrive in Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, and India in the coming weeks. The company has not released pricing and availability details for those markets just yet. You can learn more about the Moto G22 on the company’s website.