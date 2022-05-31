Mozilla releases Firefox 101 with the old downloads prompt and other changes

Mozilla has released another big update for its browser in the stable channel. There are no significant or groundbreaking feature changes, but die-hard Firefox fans will welcome the return of the old downloads prompt.

What is new in Mozilla Firefox 101?

Firefox 101 restores the old downloads prompt Mozilla ditched in January 2022. Starting with Firefox 97, the browser automatically initiated downloads without first asking what to do with the file. Many Firefox users do not like such behavior, so Mozilla decided to revert it while retaining the option to switch to the new Chromium-like downloads UX.

Other changes in Firefox 101 include support for multiple microphones during video conferences and a magnifier for forms on Android version 9 and higher. Also, Firefox now supports the prefers-contrast media query, allowing sites to detect if the user has requested web content with a higher or lower contrast.

If you are interested in the developer side of Firefox 101, check out the changelog for developers in the official documentation.

You can download Firefox 101 directly from Mozilla's repository. Alternatively, users can wait for developers to push the update later today using the standard update procedure. To check updates for Firefox, open the main menu and click Help > About Firefox.

Last week, Google also released a feature update for its Chrome browser. Chrome 102 is now available for all users with window control overlays and PWA improvements. Edge 102, on the other hand, should become available in the Stable channel this week.