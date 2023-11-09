NASA's free streaming service NASA+ is now live

The American space agency NASA has launched its on-demand video streaming service called NASA+. The highlight of NASA+ is the streaming service is completely free and doesn't show any ads to the viewers, unlike other popular services.

NASA announced its streaming service earlier this year alongside a beta version of its new website which is also live now. This is part of the agency's ongoing efforts to streamline content across its digital platforms.

NASA+ website features a clean interface with a search bar at the top which starts showing relevant suggestions as you start typing. On the results page, the website shows filters based on what you have typed in the search box; you can filter videos by content type, series name, and topics.

You can access NASA+ through its official website or using the NASA app v5.0 which has also received a major overhaul. It is available for various platforms, including Android, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. You can go to the watch tab to start streaming NASA+ content in the app.

The agency said that the NASA app, which has received over 30 million downloads, has a catalog of over 21,000 images, podcasts, news and feature stories, and live event coverage. You can rate photos in the app and get notifications about International Space Station (ISS) sightings to watch it pass overhead.

The Explore tab in the app lets to check out 3D models of NASA's rockets, spacecraft, and rovers. You can view, rotate, and enlarge these AR-powered 3D models on your smartphone. With that said, the NASA+ app and website appear to be a work in progress as you may find misaligned text and UI elements in some places.

NASA+ lets you stream a plethora of home-baked titles such as Other Worlds, Space Out, First Light, Artemis I: The Documentary, Down to Earth: The Astronaut’s Perspective, and more. It also features Spanish-language content, animated kids content, and upcoming live streams from NASA's missions where the agency will launch science experiments and astronauts into space.