Netflix is testing a new redesigned homepage for its TV app

Video streaming giant Netflix is working on a redesigned homepage for its TV app, which could be the biggest visual overhaul in years. The company is testing the new look that makes the titles and descriptions more distinguished on the screen, The Verge reports.

Netflix is changing the way how users navigate its TV app's homepage and discover titles to watch. Its current interface shows static tiles with the trailer and other information at the top of the screen. The information in the tile changes as you switch between different titles using your remote.

The new look will consolidate things and display information in boxes that extend when you point your remote over them, while the content is displayed more towards the middle of the display. The trailer starts playing when you stop at a movie or TV show box for an extended period.

Netflix is pulling the plug on the left-side menu of the TV app, which gives access to various categories and settings. The new interface will display tabs for Home, Shows, and Movies in a menu bar at the top, meanwhile, a search bar icon will let you look for titles and access different categories. You will be able to access the menu bar by pressing the back button on your remote.

My Netflix hub will make its way to the Netflix TV app and will sit alongside various tabs at the top of the homepage. My Netflix is already available on the company's mobile apps since last year and shows a wrap-up of everything you do on the streaming service.

Netflix's senior director Pat Flemming told the publication:

We often see members doing gymnastics with their eyes as they’re scanning the home experience. We really wanted members to have an easier time figuring out if a title is right for them.

Netflix is testing the unreleased TV interface with a small number of subscribers using smart TVs and other streaming devices. If all goes well, the new homepage UI for the Netflix TV app will reach more users in the "coming months and quarters," according to Flemming.

Source: The Verge