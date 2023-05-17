Netflix ad tier has five million monthly active users six months after launch

Netflix’s ad tier now has five million monthly active users, The Hollywood Reporter has said. The streaming company revealed that the median age of users on the ad tier is 34 and that its ad tier customer numbers have doubled since the start of this year.

According to the company’s Co-CEO Greg Peters, more than 25% of sign-ups in countries where the ad tier is available are to the ad tier. He also confirmed that, despite the ad interruptions, the levels of engagement on the ad tier were about the same as on other tiers. Commenting, he said:

“The signals are promising: engagement on our ads plan is similar to our comparable non-ads plans. That’s critical because it all starts and ends with consumers. It’s why, despite all the competition out there, Netflix is the most popular streaming service today. To be the one to watch, you need everyone watching. And that’s what sets Netflix apart. he One to Watch.”

The company announced the ad tier figures on Wednesday afternoon. After the markets closed, there was a spike in the share price to $341.25 but it has since retreated back to $340.20. It’ll be interesting to see tomorrow when markets are open to see whether there’s any more price reaction to this development.

