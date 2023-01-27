New ransomware strain exploits Windows search tool Everything

Security researchers at Trend Micro have discovered a new ransomware strain that abuses the application programming interfaces of a third-party Windows search engine tool called Everything.

The ransomware, which Trend Micro named Mimic, targets Russian and English-speaking users. It has the following capabilities:

Collecting system information

Bypassing User Account Control (UAC)

Disabling Windows Defender

Disabling Windows telemetry

Activating anti-shutdown measures

Activating anti-kill measures

Unmounting virtual drives

Terminating processes and services

Disabling sleep mode and shutdown of the system

Removing indicators

Preventing system recovery

The ransomware attack starts when a victim receives an executable file likely via email. When launched, the file then extracts four more files on the target system (shown above), including the primary payload, supplementary files, and tools to disable Windows Defender.

After the files are extracted, Mimic exploits Everything’s search capabilities by using the 'Everything32.dll’ file to look for specific file names and extensions on the compromised system. This enables the ransomware to identify encryptable files and avoid those that can render the system unusable if locked.

Finally, Mimic will append the .QUIETPLACE extension to the encrypted files and display a ransom note. The ransom demand, which must be paid in Bitcoin, is calculated based on the number of encrypted files.

To protect your computer from ransomware attacks, always be cautious when opening unsolicited emails and attachments, and refrain from visiting potentially malicious sites. Make sure as well that your security programs are always updated so they can properly detect and remove ransomware. Finally, make it a habit to back up your files on an external storage system like a flash drive, hard drive, or the cloud. This way, even if ransomware encrypts your files, you can easily recover from a backup.

Source: Trend Micro