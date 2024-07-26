Google Home app will notify you if you left your garage door open

In an official community post, Google announced that it is rolling out new updates for the Public Preview program for Nest camera and doorbell users. The update lets you manage the Nest Hello (officially called the Nest Doorbell wired 1st gen) from the Google Home app or the Google Home for the web.

The new update adds an updated camera history experience, which lets you quickly switch between the timeline view and the event list. Users will also be able to offer their feedback on the feature to make the experience better.

Once the feature rolls out, users will see a new "Try the new camera app experience" prompt in the Nest app in Google Home. Google says that you need to be a part of the Google Home Public Preview, and the features will be rolling out over the next several weeks, which also includes support for first-gen Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Cam Outdoor.

Google is also launching an AI-powered garage door detection feature. It is an advancement of its AI-powered image detection capabilities. All compatible Nest cameras in the Google Home app will support the garage door detection feature.

This works without the need for additional hardware or sensors. The feature is available to Nest Aware subscribers in the US and Canada only who own a Nest Cam (indoor, wired, 2nd gen) or a Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery) when wired for power.

Google will send a notification to the user if the garage door has been left open for more than five minutes. The user needs to install the Nest cam, ensuring that it has a clear and uninterrupted view of the garage door so the feature can work efficiently. The feature first entered the Public Preview program in November last year and now has improved the experience with that feedback.