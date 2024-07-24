Windows 11 Insider Canary Channel Build 26257 lets you duplicate a tab in File Explorer

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider program in the Canary Channel. The new build number is 26257. It includes a way to duplicate a tab in File Explorer and more.

Here is the change log:

Changes and Improvements

[File Explorer]

We’re rolling out the ability to duplicate a tab by right-clicking on a tab in File Explorer.

Option to duplicate tab when right-clicking on a tab in File Explorer highlighted in a red square.

[Networking]

If you use the netsh wlan show networks command, you should be able to read SSIDs that are UTF-8 encoded. This means that Wi-Fi SSIDs with Unicode characters (like emojis) should be properly displayed in netsh output. This change is beginning to roll out so not all Insiders in the Canary Channel will see it right away.

[For Developers]

Updated the logic for the “End Task” option in the taskbar so that it no longer shows a Not Responding dialog to give confirmation before ending the task.

[Other]

Updated System Info (msinfo32) to now follow your text size preference under Settings > Accessibility > Text Size.

Fixes

[General]

Fixed an underlying issue causing some Insiders to see bugchecks in recent builds citing KERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_FAILURE.

[File Explorer]

Did some work to help address an issue where the address bar dropdown might appear unexpectedly while you were using File Explorer.

[Settings]

Fixed an underlying issue leading to some of the pop-up windows in Settings unexpectedly appearing left aligned, for example, the window for selecting a custom color for Dynamic Lighting.

Known issues

[General]

[IMPORTANT NOTE] We are investigating reports that some Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels are stuck on Build 26040 or Build 23620. The investigation is ongoing, however if you are impacted by this and really want to get onto the latest build in the Canary or Dev Channel today – you can download the latest ISO here and do a clean install and opt your device back into flighting in the Canary or Dev Channels.

[Windows Sandbox]

[NEW] Windows Sandbox will fail to launch with error 0x80370106.

[Input]

[NEW] We are working on the fix for an issue causing the emoji panel to close when trying to switch to the kaomoji and symbols sections, or after selecting an emoji.