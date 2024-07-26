New One UI 7 leak shows off the new design and key features

Samsung is expected to start the Android 15-based One UI 7 Open Beta program next week for the Galaxy S24 lineup in South Korea and the US. ﻿Multiple details about the upcoming One UI 7 have already surfaced. Earlier, it was reported that One UI 7 would bring radical design changes to Samsung Galaxy devices. Then, a list of changes also emerged, giving us a hint that Samsung's next version of One UI will be heavily inspired by iOS 18 and Xiaomi's HyperOS.

Now, a fresh leak has revealed key details about the upcoming One UI 7 update. After a few redesigned icons were leaked over the past week, Vetrox360 (via SmartPrix) has shared another set of One UI 7 icons. It appears that One UI 7 will update all stock icons, including Dialer, Contacts, Settings, Camera, Gallery, Browser, Weather, etc.

Hey, among the leaked One UI 7 app icons, which one do you think looks the best, and which one is just plain ugly? 🤔 #OneUI7 #AppIcons pic.twitter.com/fgbbBa92nP — Vetrox360 (@Vetrox360) July 26, 2024

Tipster chuvn8888 has shared images that show off the One UI 7 design changes. The images show off the revamped One UI 7 Quick Panel design, which features a more rounded UI design. The quick panel is now divided into two sections: quick settings and notifications. You can switch between the two pages by swiping right or left.

image by SmartPrix

The leaked screenshots also hint that Samsung has improved the Continuity feature. It allegedly will allow users to send video call notifications to nearby devices. The feature with One UI 7 would allow users to continue with their video calls from a Galaxy phone to a Galaxy tablet to a Samsung TV nearby.

image by SmartPrix

The notifications are also now more rounded. Even inside the Settings apps, the section dividers now feature more rounded corners than before.

image by SmartPrix

One UI 7 is expected to introduce a vertically scrolling app drawer for Galaxy devices. It was recently rumored that the next One UI version would bring Samsung's version of Apple's Dynamic Island. Samsung could also introduce a one-hand Camera UI with One UI 7. The next One UI version is also expected to introduce the option to let the user customize both folder and app icons with personal images.

For more updates about Samsung's One UI 7 update, please make sure to visit our dedicated One UI 7 news section.