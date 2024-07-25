Fresh leak suggests that One UI 7 won't feature a software version of Dynamic Island

Samsung is expected to unveil the Android 15-based One UI 7 at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024 in October. Recently, it was tipped by Allround PC that the One UI 7 beta program will start on Monday, July 29.

The report added that the One UI 7 beta program will be for the Galaxy S24 series and will be limited to South Korea and the US. Later, the One UI 7 Open Beta program will be expanded to Germany, Poland, and the UK.

Much information about the Android 15-based One UI 7 has popped up recently. It was reported that One UI 7 would bring radical design changes for Samsung Galaxy phones. Then an alleged list of changes also emerged that the One UI 7 is expected to bring. The leak suggested that One UI 7 will be heavily inspired by Apple's iOS 18 and Xiaomi's HyperOS.

Now, a new report from reliable tipster IceUniverse has surfaced on X, which dismisses a rumor that Samsung would bring a software version of Apple's Dynamic Island with One UI 7. As per the post, One UI 7 won't introduce the Dynamic Island, however, there will be a Samsung version of it in the status bar that will work differently.

One UI 7 has no dynamic island

It just has an ellipse icon on the status bar for prompting. In One UI 6, there was only a call display. In One UI 7, other functions have been added, such as stopwatch and recording. I think the expansion of this smart function is not imitating… pic.twitter.com/26tKlax2a2 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 25, 2024

Samsung is rumored to add more functionality to the Status bar pill (eclipse icon). Currently, the eclipse icon only shows the call duration. However, with One UI 7, Samsung is tipped to add a timer/countdown, and recording indicator. Other apps will also be able to take advantage of the eclipse icon on the Status bar in One UI 7, but it is rumored to not be as dynamic as Apple's Dynamic Island.

Recent leaks about the One UI 7 have shown off the Gallery icon, camera icon, and even how the new one-hand Camera UI would look. One UI 7 is also expected to introduce the option to let the user customize both folder and app icons with personal images. There are also rumors that with One UI 7, Samsung may switch over to a vertically scrolling app drawer.