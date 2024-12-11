KB5048667: Microsoft removing Windows 11 24H2 USB-related 54762729 update block soon

Earlier today, or last night depending on where you live, Microsoft released the final Patch Tuesday updates of 2024, for Windows 10 (KB5048652 / KB5048661 / KB5048671 / KB5048703) and Windows 11 (KB5048667, KB5048685).

With the latter, the tech giant is going to remove an upgrade block for Windows 11 version 24H2 feature update "in the coming days." The block was put in place under safeguard hold ID 54762729 to prevent issues with USB scanning, printing and network devices like modems. For those who may not have followed, Microsoft had stated that switching from USB to eSCL mode was broken.

However, as always, the company has added that it can take up to two days or around 48 hours for Windows 11 24H2 to be offered via the Windows Update page. A way to hasten the process is to restart the device following the update.

The company writes:

Resolution: This issue was resolved by Windows updates released December 10, 2024 (KB5048667), and later. We recommend you install the latest security update for your device as it contains important improvements and issue resolutions, including this one. The safeguard hold (ID 54762729) that was previously in place for this issue will be lifted in the coming days. Note that, once you install the Windows update addressing this issue, it may take up to 48 hours for the Windows 11, version 24H2 update to be offered via Windows Update. Restarting your device might expedite the process.

You can find the issue here on Microsoft's official Windows health dashboard website.

For those who do not wish to wait, you can also use a Registry or Group Policy editing hack to update to Windows 11 24H2 immediately after downloading and installing the latest Patch Tuesday. You can find it in this dedicated article.