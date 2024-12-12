Call of Duty Black Ops 6, EA Sports FC, NFL, and more join Xbox Free Play Days

Anyone looking to try out some new games over the weekend for free on their Xbox consoles can jump into Microsoft's latest Free Play Days offers. Xbox Game Pass Core, Standard, and Ultimate members can now play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, two of the latest EA Sports titles, WWE 2K24, and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake.

Activision announced the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 free play promotion last week, which comes with access to six multiplayer maps and the zombies experience. Unlike the other offers, this special event runs until December 20, and Game Pass is not a requirement for joining.

From the list, EA Sports FC 25 offers the latest technologies in the football simulation space, with this year's edition touting better AI for players, a new 5v5 mode, and even better visuals. At the same time, EA Sports Madden NFL 25 has enhanced controls for players, improved animations, and better AI behavior, which are new features for this year.

Wrestling fans once again have WWE 2K24 to dive into, letting players fight it out with an iconic roster of classic WWE legends and modern superstars. A variety of match types, two career modes with original storylines involving a custom character, a business management mode, and more.

Next, from the Dragon Ball camp arrives The Breakers, an asymmetrical multiplayer title. In the two teams, one player plays as one of the iconic Dragon Ball villains. The solo player is tasked with taking down seven citizens on the map before they find all Dragon Balls and wish to defeat the raiding villain.

Lastly, the Josef Fares-directed Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons adventure game is also a part of the latest Free Play Days Promotion. This is the recently-released remake, which adds local co-op play on top of the original unique single-player control experience. There is a 60-minute timer attached to this promotion, though.

Here are the games announced today for the promotion and supported platforms:

This weekend's Free Play Days promotion will end on Sunday, December 15, at 11:59 pm PT.