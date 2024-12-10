Save 40% on 4TB Samsung 990 PRO SSD with a heatsink

If you are looking for a high-capacity SSD that checks all the boxes, consider the Samsung 990 PRO. Its 4TB variant with a heatsink is currently available on Amazon with a massive 40% discount, allowing you to upgrade storage in your PC or console for just $289.99, which is only $10 away from the lowest price ever.

The 990 PRO is a PCIe Gen 4 drive equipped with a heatsink to prevent overheating under heavy loads during gaming or work. The heatsink also accommodates some LED lights, giving your PC build a small visual upgrade. Samsung says that the 990 PRO can reach up to a 7,450 MB/s sequential read and 6,900 MB/s sequential write when connected to a compatible computer or gaming console.

Speaking of consoles, the Samsung 990 PRO is compatible with the PlayStation 5, and the built-in heatsink ensures the drive can deliver sustained performance without overheating in your console. If you are going to use the 990 PRO on a PC, check out the Samsung Magician app that lets you track your drive's health, update its firmware, customize various settings, and more.

4TB Samsung 990 PRO SSD with Heatsink - $289.99 | 40% off on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.