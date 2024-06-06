Microsoft offers details on its new Automatic Super Resolution for Snapdragon X Copilot+ PCs

In February, we reported on something we found in a Windows 11 Insider build labeled as Automatic Super Resolution. This feature, which was not functioning at the time, said it would "use AI to make supported games play more smoothly with enhanced details."

Today, Microsoft offered more details on the new Automatic Super Resolution feature, which will be included in the recently announced Copilot+ PC notebooks that run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus and Elite processors.

In a developer blog post, Microsoft stated:

Auto SR stands out in two exciting ways: it’s applied automatically and enhances existing games. Like other SR technologies, Auto SR uses AI to improve frame rates and image quality. However, Auto SR focuses on bringing the benefits of super resolution to your existing game library with no manual configurations needed. This makes it ideal for players who prefer a straightforward experience. Simply start your game, and Auto SR instantly enhances it, allowing you to effortlessly enjoy visuals that surpass native 1080p quality with the fast frame rates typically seen at lower resolutions.

Because the AI model that is uses to run the Auto SR feature needs a Neural Processing Unit, that's why this feature is making its debut on the first Copilot+ PC laptops with the Snapdragon X chips, which have an NPU processor.

Microsoft said its approach for AutoSR is different than the AI game upscaling features that are available from Nvidia's DLSS Super Resolution, AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution, and Intel's XeSS

These approaches require games to alter their rendering, for example, by using jitter and MIP bias to add finer details. In contrast, Auto SR tackles the task of enhancing games without the extra information to improve games as they exist today. It relies on larger models and the NPU to create stunning visuals.

The blog post offered up some screenshots of a test game to show the benefits of Auto SR. The screenshot above shows a game running normally at 1440p resolution and at 24 frames per second. The second is running at 720p resolution but with the Auto SR feature turned on and at 40 frames per second. The game looks nearly identical in both screenshots,

Microsoft does admit that using Auto SR on games could create "some softening of text and HUD elements" which is why you won't see this tech used on text-heavy games. Copilot+ PC owners can toggle Auto SR on or off, or adjust it for individual games.

Microsoft previously released the system requirements for Auto SR PCs. When those first Copilot+ PC notebooks launch on June 18, 11 games will be set up by default to run on Auto SR:

BeamNG.drive

Borderlands 3

Control (dx11)

Dark Souls III

God of War

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 3

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

The Witcher 3

Microsoft stated that in the future, it will add improvements for running Auto SR games with additional resolutions, multi-monitor support, and HDR content.