Next-gen Xbox reportedly releasing in 2026, and new Call of Duty may be a day-one launch

Microsoft has been staying relatively quiet while Sony has been taking the crown of having the most powerful console with the PlayStation 5 Pro. However, according to a new rumor, the next Xbox console to succeed the Series X|S line is coming next year.

The report comes from TheGhostofHope, a leaker primarily known for Call of Duty-related information. According to Hope's latest social media posts, Microsoft is calling this new console the "Xbox Prime," which may be the code name or the actual name of the launch product.

Now that Activision and its horde of Call of Duty studios are a part of Microsoft, the 2026 entry in the massive FPS franchise is reportedly being readied as a day-one launch for this new generation Xbox console, too. Hope says this Call of Duty will be developed by Infinity Ward, the makers of the Modern Warfare sub-series in the franchise.

"I know people don’t believe it but Xbox next console being in 2026 is pretty much an open secret within the industry," reads a follow-up post. "Seems early, but I think it makes sense with where Xbox is headed."

Microsoft has also been dropping hints about being interested in building a handheld gaming device, finally making the Xbox console platform portable. This gaming device hasn't been revealed or announced just yet, but GhostOfHope says that their sources released it after the 2026 Xbox console.

As always, take rumors with a grain of salt until something official comes from Microsoft regarding its console release strategy. While massive document leaks from the FTC v. Microsoft battle did mention plans for a new Xbox console, this was primarily for a Series X refresh rather than an entirely new line. It also mentioned a new controller, which may be a part of a new console release, too.